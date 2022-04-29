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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    OneBlade Face + Body

    QP2824/10

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

    See all benefits

    OneBlade Face + Body

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge, shave
    • Original Blade
    • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

    3 click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5mm)

    3 click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5mm)

    Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the included 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

    Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

    Wet & dry

    Wet & dry

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    Long lasting battery

    Long lasting battery

    Rechargeable NimH battery delivers 45 minutes of constant shaving power after an 8 hour charge.

    Click-on body comb (3 mm)

    Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      • Original Blade
      Trimming system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Original Blade

    • Accessories

      Comb
      • Click-on skin guard
      • Click-on body comb
      • Stubble Combs (1,3,5mm)
      Maintenance
      Protection cap
      Extra replaceable blade
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Run time
      45 minutes
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Max power consumption
      0.5  W
      Adaptor type
      USB-A

    • Design

      Color
      Lime green, charcoal grey
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • Replace every 4 months**
      • QP210, QP220, QP230
      • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      USB-A charging
      Power adapter not included

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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
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