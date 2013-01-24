Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Avent

Milk powder dispenser

SCF135/06
Avent
Avent
  • Ideal for travel Ideal for travel Ideal for travel
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

    SCF135/06

    Ideal for travel

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

    Ideal for travel

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

    Ideal for travel

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

    Ideal for travel

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

    Ideal for travel

    BPA Free

    • 3 doses
    Inner part can be removed

    Inner part can be removed

    Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

    Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

    Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

    The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

    Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

    All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      Milk powder dispenser
      1  pcs

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stages
      • 0-6 months
      • 0 - 6 months

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item