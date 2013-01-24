The natural way to bottle feed
The Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The natural way to bottle feed
The Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits
This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.
Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.
With the thick feed nipple, you can feed your baby with thicker feeds, following his developed feeding needs. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker feeds such asAR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, puree, soup…
Development stages
Material
Nipple
What is included
Design
Functions