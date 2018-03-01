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    Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF922/01

    Compact, effective sterilization

    Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step.

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    Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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    See all Baby bottle sterilizers

    Compact, effective sterilization

    Space saving design

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 10 minutes
    • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
    • Space saving 2-in-1 design
    2-in-1 sterilizer design

    2-in-1 sterilizer design

    Efficiently sterilize your bottles and accessories, by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The sterilizer also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

    Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

    Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

    The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

    Fast cycle and auto shut off function

    Fast cycle and auto shut off function

    The sterilizing cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

    Spacious design

    Spacious design

    The sterilizer has a compact design yet cleverly fits up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.

    Clever multi-function lid design

    Clever multi-function lid design

    The sterilizer's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the sterilizer after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.

    Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

    The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Technical specifications

      Sterilization time
      10 minutes
      Power consumption
      550  W
      Voltage
      50-60Hz
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      260x308x180  mm
      Weight
      1.5  kg

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Material

      Polypropylene
      Yes

    • What is included

      Electric steam sterilizer
      1 piece

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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