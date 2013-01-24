Home
SHB5250BK/00
    Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound

      Designed to fit ear geometry

      • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • Earbud
      • Flat cable
      Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

      Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

      A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.

      14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

      14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

      Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

      Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

      Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

      Flex-grip cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.

      Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

      Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Speaker diameter
        14.2 mm

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        10  m

      • Power

        Talk time
        4.5* hr
        Battery weight
        2.5 g
        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        4.5*  hr
        Standby time
        Up to 55 hr

      • Convenience

        Call management
        Answer / End call
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.286  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70924 5
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Nett weight
        0.105  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.181  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        69 25970 70924 8
        Gross weight
        0.074  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.039  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        2.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0147  kg
        Width
        4  cm

