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    Wireless HiFi Headphone

    SHC5200/10

    Wireless freedom

    No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5200/10 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.

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    Wireless HiFi Headphone

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    Wireless freedom

    Fully rechargeble wireless headphones

    • FM transmission
    • Comfort fit
    • Up to 14 hours play time

    32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

    The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

    Self-adjusting inner headband

    Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.

    Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

    The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

    FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

    With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

    Fully rechargeable

    The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worry on cost for repeated use.

    Choose from 2 channels to minimize interference

    With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      10 - 20 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      96 dB (1K Hz)
      Signal/noise ratio
      55  dB
      Distortion (THD)
      < 2%
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Wireless
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 100  m
      Type of wireless transmission
      FM
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      32.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      26  cm
      Gross weight
      2.87  kg
      Height
      32.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 73294 5
      Nett weight
      1.26  kg
      Tare weight
      1.61  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      2 x AAA 1.5V
      Music play time
      14  hour(s)
      Battery type(Headphones)
      NiMH rechargeable batteries

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      32  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      24  cm
      Depth
      10  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 73294 8
      Gross weight
      0.754  kg
      Nett weight
      0.42  kg
      Tare weight
      0.334  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      22  cm
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      8.5  cm
      Weight
      0.178  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      • Antenna tube
      • 2 x AAA NiMH batteries
      Docking station (transmitter)
      Yes
      Included adapters
      AC/DC adapter

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    What's in the box?

    Packaging photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries
    • Power adaptor
    Badge-D2C

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