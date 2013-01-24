Other items in the box
- Batteries
- Power adaptor
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5200/10 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time. See all benefits
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worry on cost for repeated use.
With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Outer Carton
Product dimensions