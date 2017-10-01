Stereo Headphones
Lightweight and comfort
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening See all benefits
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A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
Open
- Frequency response
-
20 - 20 000
Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
40 mm
- Impedance
-
32 Ohm
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Sensitivity
-
98 dB
-
Connectivity
- Cable Connection
-
One-sided
- Cable length
-
2 m
- Type of cable
-
Copper
- Finishing of connector
-
Chrome plated
-
Outer Carton
- EAN
-
87 12581 40182 5
- Length
-
30.9
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
21.5
cm
- Gross weight
-
1.18
kg
- Height
-
24.3
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.579
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.601
kg
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
24.8
cm
- Packaging type
-
Carton
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
17.6
cm
- Depth
-
9.5
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
87 12581 40180 1
- Gross weight
-
0.308
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.193
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.115
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
-
Dimensions
- Product dimensions (WxDxH)
-
17 cm*9 cm*19 cm
- Weight
-
0.193
kg
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