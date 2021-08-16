Power your electronics safely
Featuring 2 grounded outlets with individual power control switch, Full copper connections with socket safety shutter. Turning screw nob at the back to assure a level wall tap.With 3 USB charging ports Max 2.1A output See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy
BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use
Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.
Convert one outlet into two outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
USB charging port allows you to charge USB devices.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions
Inner Carton
