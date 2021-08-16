Search terms

Wall tap

SPN1126WU/56
    -{discount-value}

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 2 grounded outlets with individual power control switch, Full copper connections with socket safety shutter. Turning screw nob at the back to assure a level wall tap.With 3 USB charging ports Max 2.1A output See all benefits

      BS 13A fused plug

      • 2 outlets
      • individual switch
      • 3 USB charging ports
      • White

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      2 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into two outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      3 USB fast charging ports

      USB charging port allows you to charge USB devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card
        EAN
        48 95229 12540 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12540 4

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        180  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12540 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

