Wall tap

SPN1146W/56
      Power your electronics safely

      BS 13A fused plug

      • 4 outlets
      • individual switch
      • White

      4 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      Power indicator light

      This LED alert lights up to indicate that the power multipier is drawing power from the AC outlet.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Window box
        EAN
        48 95229 12474 5

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12474 2

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5  cm
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Width
        24  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12474 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

