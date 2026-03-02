TAH4500BK/97
Slip into great sound
If you want super-comfy noise-canceling headphones for daily use, these are it. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes. The replaceable ear-cup cushions and battery maximize comfort and performance in the years to come.See all benefits
Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you’re watching a movie or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the levels yourself.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
With noise canceling off, you can get up to 70 hours play time from a full charge, and with noise canceling on you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise from the world around you.
Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
