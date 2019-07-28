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  • Stay cool. Stay cool. Stay cool.

    Wireless Headphone

    TASH402BK/00

    Stay cool.

    Crush your personal best with these wireless sweat-resistant over-ear sports headphones. Lightweight and comfortable, they pack 20 hours play time into a single charge. Cooling ear-cup cushions keep you focused when the going gets hot.

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    Wireless Headphone

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    Stay cool.

    However hot you get.

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear
    • Sweat/ water proof

    20 hours play time

    This headphone offers up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.

    40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

    Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

    Breathable ear-cup cushions. Easily detach for cleaning

    The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Cooling ear cups. Train hard. Stay cool

    The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

    Detailed sound. Good bass. Great passive noise isolation

    Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 40mm drivers. Your Sports headphone is carefully engineered to deliver crisp and richly detailed yet natural sound – whatever the music you’re listening to.

    Flat-folding design. Easy storage

    Flat-folding ear cups make storage easy.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    These sports headphones boast an IPX4 splash-proof rating. They're resistant to splashing from any direction and can withstand more than a little sweat. You can train as hard as you like, even when it's raining.

    Quick Charge. Charge for 10 minutes, get 2 hours play

    If you need an extra boost, Quick Charge gets you 2 hours more play time after 10 minutes charging.

    Sleek design. Flat-folding ear cups

    The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or meeting friends after a gym session. Flat-folding ear cups make storage easy.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

    The user friendly buttons let you pause your playlist, take calls, and adjust volume. All without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • Echo Control
      • Noise Reduction
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      22.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      17.6  cm
      Gross weight
      1.02  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10088 3
      Nett weight
      0.537  kg
      Tare weight
      0.483  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Call on Hold
      • Answer/End Call
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Battery Type
      LI-Polymer
      Music play time
      20  hour(s)
      Battery weight
      2.5g

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10088 6
      Gross weight
      0.28  kg
      Nett weight
      0.179  kg
      Tare weight
      0.101  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18  cm
      Width
      17  cm
      Depth
      4.5  cm
      Weight
      0.17  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Quick start giude
      USB cable
      Included for charging

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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