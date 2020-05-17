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    2000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT2205RD/00

    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time.

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    2000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

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    Always ready to go

    • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
    • Bluetooth®

    IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

    The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

    Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

    Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

    Secure, comfortable fit

    You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

    Earbud switches to control music and calls

    A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more.

    Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

    Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

    These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      6mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Sensitivity
      90  dB

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      37.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      27.5  cm
      Gross weight
      4.25  kg
      Height
      24.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10994 7
      Nett weight
      0.768  kg
      Tare weight
      3.482  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between 2 calls

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      12.8  cm
      Height
      10.4  cm
      Nett weight
      0.096  kg
      Gross weight
      0.5  kg
      Tare weight
      0.404  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10994 4

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-Ion
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      4+8  hour(s)
      Standby time
      50 hr
      Talk time
      3 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      18  cm
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10994 0
      Gross weight
      0.153  kg
      Nett weight
      0.032  kg
      Tare weight
      0.121  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2.9  cm
      Width
      5.5  cm
      Depth
      3.7  cm
      Weight
      0.032  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable
      Ear caps
      3 Sizes

    • Design

      Color
      Red

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20126 2

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