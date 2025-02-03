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    True wireless headphones

    TAT3509GY/97

    Immerse on the go

    Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.

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    True wireless headphones

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    Immerse on the go

    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • Up to 24 hours play time
    Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

    Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

    Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

    Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

    Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

    Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

    Up to 24 hours play time (18 with noise canceling on)

    With noise canceling on, you get up to 6 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 12 hours from the case (with noise canceling off, you get 8 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, charge the earbuds for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. The case itself can be recharged via USB-C.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Customizable on-ear touch controls

    There are handy on-ear touch controls for noise canceling, music playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

    Philips Headphones app. Personalize settings and controls

    As well as customizing the touch controls, our Headphones app lets you turn adaptive noise cancellation off and take control of the levels yourself. You can also use the app to keep your earbuds firmware up to date or manage connected devices—and there's an in-app equalizer too.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless earbuds are fully splash resistant. They wont mind a little sweat and you dont need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

    Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

    These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, youll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever youre into, youll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      104 dB (1K Hz)
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Maximum power input
      10 mW

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • TMAP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • AAC
      • SBC
      • LC3

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      23.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.50  cm
      Gross weight
      2.996  kg
      Height
      25.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15281 3
      Nett weight
      1.58  kg
      Tare weight
      1.416  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Auto pause (IR sensor)
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      10.90  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.30  cm
      Height
      11.50  cm
      Nett weight
      0.20  kg
      Gross weight
      0.317  kg
      Tare weight
      0.117  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 15281 0

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      6+12  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      8+16  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      58 mAh
      Battery capacity(Case)
      420 mAh
      Battery weight (Total)
      9.81 g

    • Packaging dimensions

      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15281 6
      Height
      12.5 cm
      Width
      9.5 cm
      Depth
      3.4 cm
      Gross weight
      0.093 kg
      Nett weight
      0.066 kg
      Tare weight
      0.027 kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs(S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Grey
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      4.00 x 2.50 x 3.10 cm
      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.20 x 2.80 x 3.60 cm
      Total weight
      0.045 kg

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