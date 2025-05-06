Personalize your cleaning and tailor it to your home's needs

The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you get the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule a cleaning session so you can come home to a spotless floor.