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  • Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort
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    HomeRun 3000 Series Aqua Vacuum and Mop Robot

    XU3100/01

    Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort

    Enjoy a pristine clean every day, with far less effort. The robot delivers ultra-strong suction power and vacuums and mops in one go. The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station for 30 days of no hassle.

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    HomeRun 3000 Series Aqua Vacuum and Mop Robot

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    Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort

    • with Auto-Empty station
    • Dark & Beluga Metallic
    • Connected to HomeRun App
    Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

    Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

    The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.

    Empties itself: 30 days hassle-free

    Empties itself: 30 days hassle-free

    The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station. The station contains a 3.0-liter disposable, anti-allergy bag that can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and other dirt, to enjoy 30 days with no hassle of emptying. The universal s-bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

    Stylish design fits with your home interior

    Stylish design fits with your home interior

    The robot and Auto-Empty station are made from high quality materials to fit in with your home interior. The Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 3000 Series Aqua is available in two stylish designs to fit in with your home interior: Dark & Beluga Metallic (XU3100/01) and Light & Beluga Metallic (XU3110/02).

    Intuitive to use - ideal for first time users

    Intuitive to use - ideal for first time users

    The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be user-friendly and intuitive - ideal for first time users. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure youre getting the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned.

    Ultra-strong suction power picks up large dirt

    Ultra-strong suction power picks up large dirt

    Ultra-strong suction power (rigorously tested to reach up to 4000 Pa) can pick up large dirt, like crumbs. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up underfoot, as well as removing finer dust from deep within crevices, carpets and rugs.

    Cleans up to 200 minutes on a single battery charge

    Cleans up to 200 minutes on a single battery charge

    The powerful 4800 mAh Li-Ion battery ensures a run time of up to 200 minutes of battery run-time, enough for up to 185 SqM. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically return to the station to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it has left off to resume the cleaning.

    Clean each room, just the way you like it

    Clean each room, just the way you like it

    In the Philips HomeRun app, you can select on the map which room(s) should be cleaned in what order. For each room you can specify a cleaning mode, for example Wet & Dry for a regular cleaning of hard floors in the living room, Dry to vacuum only in the bedroom and Intensive for a thorough cleaning of the kitchen. If you wish, you can finetune settings like suction power or wetness of the mop.

    Detects carpets and increases suction power automatically

    Detects carpets and increases suction power automatically

    The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet. The robot has four different suction levels: Eco, for an efficient cleaning with low energy consumption and low noise level; Normal, for a regular cleaning and effective removal of fine dust on hard floors; High for a thorough cleaning of large floors; and Max, ideal for removing large clumps of dirt like crumbs.

    Also cleans in hard-to-reach areas

    Also cleans in hard-to-reach areas

    Thanks to its low height (96 mm) it cleans also in hard-to-reach areas under sofas, beds and other furniture. For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. The robot can move around your home without manual help. It can effortlessly cross hurdles up to 17 mm, for example drive over door thresholds and onto carpets or rugs. Plus, three anti-drop sensors are located on the bottom of the robot to prevent it from falling from a height or down stairs.

    Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

    Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

    The robot uses 360 laser navigation (LiDAR) to scan all rooms and create a precise map in no time. This map is interactive and can be harnessed by the Philips HomeRun app to create a bespoke cleaning plan for your home space. Create and store up to 5 floors worth of detailed maps for your house. Intelligent algorithms help the robot find the most efficient path from room to room and around furniture, while reaching deeper into corners and closer to walls so no area is missed.

    Control where the robot is allowed to clean

    Control where the robot is allowed to clean

    The intuitive app allows you to control precisely where the robot is allowed to clean. The robot is designed to not miss any area. A No-Go zone is a solution for those areas where the robot is not necessary. A virtual wall sets an imaginary line in your home that the robot will know not to go past. Set up and save No-Mop zones on the map, so that the robot avoid carpets and rugs while it mops the floor.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      ABS plastic
      Color
      Dark and Beluga Metallic
      Functions
      Vacuum and Mop in one go
      Product type
      Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Wet cleaning functionality
      Yes
      Carpet boost
      Yes
      Type of main brush
      Rubber brush with bristles
      Liftable main brush
      No
      Filter-Type
      Washable EPA 11
      Hair detangling
      No
      Nr. Of side brushes
      1
      Mop Technology
      Passive mop
      Liftable mop
      No
      Can be used with detergents
      No
      Type of navigation
      LiDAR
      Small obstacle detection
      No
      Obstacle crossing ability
      up to 17mm
      Dirt detection
      No
      Automatic carpet detection
      No, create No-Mop zones in app
      Internet connectivity
      Connect via Wi-Fi, Dual band
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz & 5 GHz
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Capacity Clean Water Tank (in robot)
      300 ml
      Capacity Dust Bin (in robot)
      350 ml
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Noise level (standard)
      ≤ 66 dB
      Auto recharge function
      Yes, will charge when the battery is empty and contnue where it left off when done charging.
      Battery runtime
      up to 200 minutes
      Recharge time
      max. 6.5 hours
      Battery capacity
      4800 mAh
      Removable battery
      Yes
      Certifications
      CB
      Suction power
      4000 Pa
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Voltage
      14.76V
      Frequency
      50/60
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes
      Produced In
      China
      Battery Product
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      36.3 cm
      Package Width
      43.2 cm
      Package Height
      38.2 cm
      Package Weight
      15.8 kg
      Station Length
      29.1 cm
      Station Width
      26 cm
      Station Height
      17.2 cm
      Station Weight
      3.8 kg
      Robot Length
      34.5 cm
      Robot Width
      34.5 cm
      Robot Height
      9.6 cm
      Robot Weight
      3.1 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      XV1433/00
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1430/00
      Related Accessories 3
      FC8022/04
      Included Accessories 1
      2 x washable mops
      Included Accessories 2
      1 x washable filter
      Included Accessories 3
      1 x head brush
      Included Accessory 4
      1 x side brush
      Included Accessory 5
      1 x power cord
      Included Accessory 6
      1 x auto emptying station
      Included Accessory 7
      2 x Dust bag
      Included Accessory 8
      1 x place mat

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      900W
      Standby power consumption
      130mA
      Number in pack
      1
      Carpet detection sensor
      No
      Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
      Yes
      Station seeker
      Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
      Water tank empty sensor
      No
      Dust bag full sensor
      Yes

    • Durability

      Quick start guide
      Yes, printed
      User Manual
      Digital

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Child lock
      Yes

    • Station

      Auto-Emptying functionality
      Yes
      Mop cleaning functionality
      No
      Mop drying functionality
      No
      Automatic refilling of robot
      No
      Automatic collection of dirty water
      No
      Capacity Dust bag (in station)
      3.0 l
      Dust bag type
      Anti-allergy S-bag
      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Charging Station
      Yes

    • App

      APP name
      Philips HomeRun
      Operating system
      Android 6 & above; iOS 11 & above
      How to use videos
      Yes
      Quick mapping function
      Yes
      Multi-floor mapping
      Yes, save up to 5 maps
      Select which room(s) to clean
      Yes
      Select cleaning mode per room
      Yes
      Select room cleaning sequence
      Yes
      Cleaning modes
      Dry and wet, dry only, single drag, vacuum first, then mop
      Suction power levels
      4
      Mop wetness levels
      4
      Restricted zones
      Virtual wall, no-go zone, no-mop zone, no climb zone
      Clean while you're away
      Yes
      In-app alerts and notifications
      Yes
      Cleaning report and history
      Yes
      Maintenance dashboard
      Yes
      Scheduled cleaning
      Yes
      Contact consumer care
      Yes
      Automatic updates
      Yes
      App availability
      only available in robot`s country of purchase and if the app store is set to the country of purchase

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