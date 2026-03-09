XV1892/02
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
Enhance your Philips OneUp Electric Mop with our specially formulated detergent. It ensures a streak-free shine on all floor types, leaving your home fresh and clean. Perfect for use on hard floors, delicate surfaces, and everyday messes.See all benefits
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Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mops. It ensures top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop with every use.
Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner cartridge easily docks into the clean water tank of your electric mop, providing optimal and effortless dosing for spotless floors.
Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**
The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions, ensuring a long-lasting performance.
Philips OneUp formula is 98% biodegradable**** for a more sustainable clean.
Pet and family friendly cleaner with a concentrated formula for safe, everyday use with less detergent.
Technical specifications
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