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My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not clean properly

If your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot does not clean properly, find the possible causes and solutions below.

homerun models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11 , XU3000/01 , XU3100/01 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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