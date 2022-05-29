Search terms

Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

65BDL6005X/00
    Ensure every detail is under control. The Philips X-Line Videowall display is designed for 24/7 operation and can be customised to fit all your content needs. View content from multiple sources in real-time with enhanced picture quality.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Ultra-narrow bezels. For distraction-free images

      Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x1)
        Video output
        DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) RJ45
        • LAN RJ45 (x2)
        • RS232 (in/out) RJ45

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Haze
        25 %

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • IR and RS232 via RJ45
        • LAN
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (RMS)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        150 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        210  W
        Consumption (Max)
        400 W
        Standby power consumption
        0.5 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1432.6  mm
        Product weight
        29.2  kg
        Set Height
        807.6  mm
        Set Depth
        88.8 mm(D@WallMount)/91.7 mm(D@Handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        56.40  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        31.80  inch
        Wall Mount
        400mm x 400mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.50 (D@WallMount)/3.61 (D@Handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        2.3 mm + 1.2 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        • Gap pad x3
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RJ45 / RS232 converter
        • Wire Clamper (x3)
        • Power cord
        • DP cable (x1)
        • RJ45 cable (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 years warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • ETL

