Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Zoom NiteWhite

Take-home whitening treatment

DIS616/01
Zoom
  • Whiter nights Whiter nights Whiter nights
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Zoom NiteWhite Take-home whitening treatment

    DIS616/01

    Whiter nights

    With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Zoom NiteWhite Take-home whitening treatment

    Whiter nights

    With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits

    Whiter nights

    With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Zoom NiteWhite Take-home whitening treatment

    Whiter nights

    With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all zoom-whitespeed

      Whiter nights

      Professional take-home whitening treatment

      • 6 syringes
      • 18 applications
      • in several concentrations
      Your smile can be noticeably whiter

      Your smile can be noticeably whiter

      With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in one to two weeks.

      Whiten at home on your schedule

      Zoom NiteWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it’s most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for either one to two hours a day or overnight, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don’t worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accommodate your busy schedule.

      Healthier, stronger enamel

      Philips Zoom NiteWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.

      The perfect fit for your smile

      With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your dental professional makes a custom whitening tray to perfectly fit the contours of your teeth. That means you get the same bright results across your entire smile!

      Proven safe and effective on teeth and gums

      Philips Zoom NiteWhite is backed by studies that have shown it is safe and effective for your teeth and gums. And because your dental professional recommends it, you can be sure that your results will be consistent and safe on any fillings or restorations you might have.

      Recommended and overseen by your dental professional

      Philips Zoom NiteWhite is recommended and overseen by your dental professional, so you know it’s the best, healthiest option for your teeth.

      14 million smiles and counting****

      Philips Zoom NiteWhite is part of the popular Philips Zoom whitening family, the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand that’s been trusted by over 14 million people already****. It also comes from the same creators of popular brands you know and love, including Philips Sonicare and BreathRx, and was designed to help improve the health of your smile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Whitening results
        • Maximum results in 7-14 days
        • Whiter teeth in 3 days
        Dual-barrel syringe
        No refrigeration required
        Proven safe
        With little to no sensitivity
        Customizable
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Flavor
        Mint
        ACP
        Amorphous calcium phosphate
        Carbamide Peroxide
        22% (equv. to 7.96% HP)

      • Items included

        Tray case
        Holds custom whitening tray
        Spa Bag
        Yes*

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • May not be available in all the countries.