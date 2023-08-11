HAL5023/00
Immersive TV Sound Experience
This sound enhancing soundbar will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.
Hear more in everything you watch and every track you love. 2.1 channels bring out the best in effects, score and dialogue. The built-in subwoofer lets you feel the bass, whether you're listening to music or watching an action movie.
Link your mobile device via Bluetooth and play your favourite sound tracks with the enhanced sound performance of the soundbar.
Easily configure the soundbar settings through the professional setup menu on the MediaSuite TV. All related settings can be copied and transferred to other TVs through cloning.
With the specially designed power cable adapter, only one power socket is needed to power both the Soundbar and the TV.
Choose the best sound settings for the best sound experience. Being in control over the professional settings, you can set a.o. the default level and maximum volume limit. The chosen default configuration will be reset upon for each new user.
Linked to the user data clearance of the TV, it will be ensured that the Bluetooth pairing information from the used mobile devices will also be cleared.
No dedicated remote control required. Conveniently control the soundbar volume with the TV remote control.
Conveniently placed on a surface or mounted with the included wall brackets, the sleek trapezoid design looks great in any setting.
Discourage unauthorised removal of the device with the anti-theft cable included.
A professional device warrants a professional warranty: 3 years.
