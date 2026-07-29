Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
Which ingredients do I need to shake and how often?
Some examples of types of food we recommend shaking:
- fries
- potato-based snacks
- chicken nuggets
- chicken wings
Please note:
- Fragile food should not be airfried in more than one layer, as shaking will damage it.
- When the basket is filled with the maximum recommended filling quantity for frozen fries, please shake it 3 to 4 times minimum so that all the food is cooked evenly.
- The more food you have placed in the airfryer, the more often you should shake it.
How do I shake the ingredients?
Make sure your food is mixed well during shaking - lower layers should come on top and vice versa - so that you will achieve even results.
Shaking reminder HD9285, HD9860-HD9867, HD9875,HD9876, HD9880, NA350, NA351, NA352, NA32x, NA33x, NA34x, NA150 and NA154 only
The information below applies only to models HD9285, HD9860-HD9867, HD9875, HD9876, HD9880, NA350, NA351, NA352, NA32x, NA33x, NA34x, NA150 and NA154 only.
When cooking with the default preset settings, auto-cook programs, or smart chef programs (depending on your airfryer model), some airfryer models will notify you with a beeping sound when you need to shake the food.
Please note that only for HD9875, HD9876, and HD9880, the shaking reminder in the manual cooking mode (setting your own temperature and time) only works with cooking times from 15 minutes onwards. This is because ingredients that need shorter cooking times, usually do not require turning or shaking halfway. The shaking reminders in auto-cook-programs are set automatically depending on the selected program and the input parameters.
You can find more information on this feature in your User Manual which is also available to view and download at www.philips.com/support. You can find the model number of your airfryer on the sticker at the bottom of your appliance.
Did the above solutions help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.