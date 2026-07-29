If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.

If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in a diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.