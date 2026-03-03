At Philips, we are committed to reducing plastic waste. As part of our environmental efforts, some Philips products no longer come with a USB power adapter. While this may seem inconvenient, we assure you that it is because most consumers already own one or multiple USB wall adapters.



We will continue supplying USB charging cables with the product that can be used with a USB power adapter.



Below is more information about which power adapter you can use with your Philips product.