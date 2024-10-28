Search terms

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 85 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 600 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants.

    Removes 99.97% of particles down to 0.003 microns

    • Purifies rooms up to 85 m²
    • 330 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • 600 ml/h humidification rate
    • Connected with CleanHome+ app
    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).

    NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

    NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

    NanoCloud technology humidifies the air quietly and effectively with up to 99% less bacteria (6). NanoCloud works by by natural evaporation to create an invisible mist of nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor. Due to their fine size, they humidify the air evenly and it's extremely difficult for bacteria and minerals to attach to them, preventing bacteria spread and white dust in your room (7).

    Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings

    Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings

    Quickly humidifies the air with up to 500 ml/h (2) of water humidification rate. It senses the humidity level in the air and automatically humidifies to the desired level. Choose 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.

    AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

    AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

    AeraSense sensor scans the air 1000x a second and displays air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

    2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

    Switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes at the touch of a button. In automatic mode, the sensors intelligently choose the right speed for your home. Run your purifier in any of the automatic modes (general or allergen), sleep mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Track and control with the app

    Track and control with the app

    Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 35 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 85 m2

    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 85 m2

    The 360 degree powerful airflow distributes clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 330 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air*

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air*

    Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency*.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      35  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Air quality display

      AeraSense technology
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      • Color ring
      • numerical
      Particle level (PM2.5)
      Yes
      Indoor Allergens Index (IAI)
      Yes
      Humidity level
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Clean Home+
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices

    • Replacement filters

      Active Carbon
      FY1413 - Up to 12 months
      Humidifier Wick
      FY2425 - Up to 6 months
      NanoProtect HEPA
      FY1410 - Up to 24 months

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      445*310*689  mm
      Weight of product
      8.00  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      396*230*580 mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      9.9  kg
      Color(s)
      White
      Water tank
      3.5  L

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Performance

      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      CADR (Particle, GB/T) (1)
      330 m3/h
      Humidity rate (8)
      500 ml/h
      Particle filtration (3)
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Virus & aerosol filtration (5)
      99.9%
      VitaShield technology
      Yes
      Allergen filtration (10)
      99.97%
      Humidification room size (9)
      Up to 80 m²
      NanoCloud technology (6)
      Up to 99% less bacteria
      Purification room size (2)
      Up to 85 m2
      Humidification rate
      600 ml/h

    • Usability

      Automatic modes
      General and Allergen
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Humidity settings
      40%, 50%, 60%, 70%
      Manual speed settings
      1,2,3, Turbo
      Mobility
      4 wheels
      Child lock
      Yes
      Timer
      1~12 hour(s)

    • CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
    • In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m³/h by the room size of 48m³ (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).
    • Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m², initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
    • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
    • Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
    • Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
    • Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
    • Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.
    • Airborne bacteria concentration in a room depends on many factors such as air exchange, room size and configuration.
    • Results are based on the release of the bacterium Staphylococcus albus from the appliance. Sterilized water spiked with said bacterium was used in the water tanks during the tests. (Filters -if available- were removed from appliances).
    • In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).
    • *Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
    • *From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
