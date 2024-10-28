AC2729/90
Breathe the difference
Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 85 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 600 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants.See all benefits
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).
NanoCloud technology humidifies the air quietly and effectively with up to 99% less bacteria (6). NanoCloud works by by natural evaporation to create an invisible mist of nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor. Due to their fine size, they humidify the air evenly and it's extremely difficult for bacteria and minerals to attach to them, preventing bacteria spread and white dust in your room (7).
Quickly humidifies the air with up to 500 ml/h (2) of water humidification rate. It senses the humidity level in the air and automatically humidifies to the desired level. Choose 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.
AeraSense sensor scans the air 1000x a second and displays air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
Switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes at the touch of a button. In automatic mode, the sensors intelligently choose the right speed for your home. Run your purifier in any of the automatic modes (general or allergen), sleep mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 35 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.
The 360 degree powerful airflow distributes clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 330 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants
Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency*.
