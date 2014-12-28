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  • Trims body hair, protects skin Trims body hair, protects skin Trims body hair, protects skin

    Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer

    BG1024/16

    Trims body hair, protects skin

    The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go.

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    Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer

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    See all Trimming

    Trims body hair, protects skin

    Even in sensitive areas

    • Skin protection system
    • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
    • Includes 1 AA battery
    • Shower cord
    Guards while you trim

    Guards while you trim

    The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

    Trims hair in every direction

    Trims hair in every direction

    Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

    Up to 2 months of trimming power

    Up to 2 months of trimming power

    Compact and efficient, you will get up to 2 months of trimming power from a single Philips AA Alkaline battery. Run-time may differ depending on hair type and grooming frequency.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Your wet and dry body groomer is 100% water resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip to help you keep control while you trim.

    Simple to store

    Simple to store

    Hang your Philips body trimmer up in the most convenient location for you. Simply attach it to the shower cord and hang it up.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      1 fixed length setting

    • Accessories

      Included batteries
      AA battery included
      Shower cord
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      Up to 2 months
      Battery type
      AA battery

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Cutting element
      Bi-directional trimmer
      Skin comfort
      • Skin protection system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      • No oil needed
      • No need to replace the blades
      Wet & Dry
      • Fully washable
      • Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Secured length settings
      Yes

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