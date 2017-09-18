2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8293/62
High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.
1800 W
Super Clean Air filter
3L
1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.
Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.