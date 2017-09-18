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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8293/62
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Packaging photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8293/62
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
  • Packaging photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

PowerGoVacuum cleaner with bag

FC8293/62

High suction power

The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

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1800 W motor for great cleaning results

High suction power

  • 1800 W

  • Super Clean Air filter

  • 3L

1800 W motor for strong suction power

1800 W motor for strong suction power

1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

Re-usable dust bag

Re-usable dust bag

Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

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