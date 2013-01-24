High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.
Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.
With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.
Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.
A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.
The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs washing.
