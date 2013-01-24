Home
Replacement filter

For 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220

FYM220/30
    -{discount-value}

    Healthier Air, Always

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores. See all benefits

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores. See all benefits

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores. See all benefits

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores. See all benefits

      Healthier Air, Always

      • Up to 24 filter lifetime
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

      Up to 24 months lifetime *

      Philips recommends replacing your air purifier filter within 24 months after the first use.

      Genuine replacement part

      Only Philips-branded filters ensure that your device continues to work effectively.

      HEPA filter captures 99.95% of particles of 0.003 microns **

      HEPA filtration system removes 99.95 % of particles as small as 0.003 microns **. 3-layer system: pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. The pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair. Afterwards, the HEPA filter traps viruses, bacteria, household dust, pet dander, pollen, outdoor pollution, dust mite, mold spores, smoke and other allergens and pollutants. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors.

      360° purification

      360° filter design enables the air to enter the filter from all angles for better air circulation and convenient operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Particle filtration *
        99.95 % (0.003 µm )
        Virus filtration level **
        99.9 %
        Recommended filter life ****
        24 months

      • Filtration layers

        Activated carbon
        Yes
        HEPA filter
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Contents

        Integrated filter
        Yes

          • Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³ , purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.
          • * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
          • * * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
          • * * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency).
          • * * * From the air that passes through the filter, tested by a third party lab in 30 m³ chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus Albus 8032 as testing bacteria).