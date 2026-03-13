2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Discontinued
Support
GC5037/86
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5037/86 - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology - English (US)
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
My Philips Azur Elite iron steams unexpectedly
I can’t change the steam settings in my Philips Azur Elite iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you