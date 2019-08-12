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Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9860/99

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

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Perfect results at the touch of a button

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

  • Smart Sensing technology

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air Technology

  • Black, copper, 1.4kg

Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.