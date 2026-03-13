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2 year warranty

All series

Premium Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

Support

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9860/99

Premium Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Airfryer HD986X HD987X sDFU EU

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

03a_UKCA DoC - English (US)

  • PDF file, 144.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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