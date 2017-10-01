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  • Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion

    Kids headphones

    SHK2000PK/00

    Kid's Best Companion

    The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.

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    Kids headphones

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    Kid's Best Companion

    Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

    • 30mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Pink & purple
    • Volume limited <85 dB
    Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

    Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

    The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

    32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

    32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

    Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

    Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

    Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

    Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

    Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

    Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

    The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

    Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

    Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

    The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      12 - 22 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      99 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      24  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      21.5  cm
      Gross weight
      0.71  kg
      Height
      26.2  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 73063 7
      Nett weight
      0.3006  kg
      Tare weight
      0.4094  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume limitation (max 85dB)
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.1  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.8  cm
      Depth
      7.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 73063 0
      Gross weight
      0.154  kg
      Nett weight
      0.1002  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0538  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Pink-purple
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Foam
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      13 x 7 x 15.5 cm
      Product weight
      0.1002  kg
      Headband arc length
      320 - 360  mm

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 89446 00084 9

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