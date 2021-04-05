Search terms

EN
AR

True Wireless Headphones

TAT2206BK/00
  • Always ready to go Always ready to go Always ready to go
    -{discount-value}

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2206BK/00

    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Always ready to go

      • Earbuds with in-ear fit
      • Super-small charging case
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Up to 18 hours play time
      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

      Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

      Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

      Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        101 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button
        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Power

        Music play time
        6 +12  hr
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55mAh
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        350mAh
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.5 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Charging case
        yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        33.8  cm
        Width
        27.8  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Gross weight
        4.279  kg
        Nett weight
        1.392  kg
        Tare weight
        2.887  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11740 9

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        16  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Gross weight
        0.479  kg
        Nett weight
        0.174  kg
        Tare weight
        0.305  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11740 6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.13  kg
        Nett weight
        0.058  kg
        Tare weight
        0.072  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11740 2

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.57  cm
        Width
        5.7  cm
        Depth
        3.1  cm
        Weight
        0.037  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20180 4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.