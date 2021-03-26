Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.
From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.
From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits
Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.
From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.
From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits
With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to sustained wetting from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The wing tips keep each earbud secure.
Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
UPC
Voice assistant
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.