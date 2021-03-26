Search terms

EN
AR

True Wireless Headphones

TAT3216WT/00
  • Secure and comfortable. Touch controls. Secure and comfortable. Touch controls. Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.
    -{discount-value}

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT3216WT/00

    Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.

    From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.

    From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.

    From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.

    From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless Headphones

      Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.

      • Earbuds with in-ear fit
      • Portable charging case
      • IPX5 water protection
      • Up to 26 hours play time
      IPX5 water and sweat resistant

      IPX5 water and sweat resistant

      With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to sustained wetting from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

      Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

      Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The wing tips keep each earbud secure.

      Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Custom sound control. Philips Headphones app

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        3 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        31  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22  cm
        Gross weight
        4.88  kg
        Height
        34.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11749 2
        Nett weight
        1.992  kg
        Tare weight
        2.888  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        14.4  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10  cm
        Height
        16  cm
        Nett weight
        0.249  kg
        Gross weight
        0.55  kg
        Tare weight
        0.301  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11749 9

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        6 + 18  hour(s)
        Talk time
        5 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        13  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        450  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        50  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        80 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11749 5
        Gross weight
        0.158  kg
        Nett weight
        0.083  kg
        Tare weight
        0.075  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4  cm
        Width
        9  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Weight
        0.055  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20184 2

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.