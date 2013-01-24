Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits
40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.
The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.
Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and great comfort
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Design
Outer Carton
Product dimensions