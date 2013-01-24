| Qatar
| Barzan Medical Supplies | شركة برزان للتوريدات الطبية
| info@barzanmedical.com
| ZONE 22, Building No. 73, Street No. 930, Bin Mahmoud Area,4961,Doha
| Doha
|
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Sleep Respiratory Care
- CC Informatics
| Yes
| Qatar
| Khalid Scientific Co. W.L.L.
| ksc@qatar.net.qa
| Khalid Scientific Building, Airport St., Bldg No. 402,4349,Doha
| Doha
|
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- IGT Systems
- Monitoring and Analytics
- CC Informatics
- Therapeutic Care
- Ultrasound
- Sleep Respiratory Care
- Precision Diagnosis Solutions
- HSDP HTS and EM
- CT AMI
| Yes
| Qatar
| Al Danah Medical Co WLL | *Volcano
|
| P.O.Box: 14485, Gate# 4 Naser Bin Khaled Complex, Salwa Road,Doha
| Doha
|
| Yes
| Qatar
| Al Danah Medical Co WLL | Spectranetics
|
| P.O.Box: 14485, Gate# 4 Naser Bin Khaled Complex, Salwa Road,Doha ,-
| -
|
| Yes
| Qatar
| International Medical Co. | الشركة الطبية العالمية
| ezzat.aijneh@imcqatar.com
| 416 Mesaimeer St. Zone 56, Bldg 35Al Mamoura,P.O.Box 14279,Doha
| Doha
|
| Yes