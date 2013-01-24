Home
As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
Qatar Barzan Medical Supplies | شركة برزان للتوريدات الطبية info@barzanmedical.com ZONE 22, Building No. 73, Street No. 930, Bin Mahmoud Area,4961,Doha Doha
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • CC Informatics
 Yes
Qatar Khalid Scientific Co. W.L.L. ksc@qatar.net.qa Khalid Scientific Building, Airport St., Bldg No. 402,4349,Doha Doha
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • IGT Systems
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • HSDP HTS and EM
  • CT AMI
 Yes
Qatar Al Danah Medical Co WLL | *Volcano P.O.Box: 14485, Gate# 4 Naser Bin Khaled Complex, Salwa Road,Doha Doha
Yes
Qatar Al Danah Medical Co WLL | Spectranetics P.O.Box: 14485, Gate# 4 Naser Bin Khaled Complex, Salwa Road,Doha ,- -
Yes
Qatar International Medical Co. | الشركة الطبية العالمية ezzat.aijneh@imcqatar.com 416 Mesaimeer St. Zone 56, Bldg 35Al Mamoura,P.O.Box 14279,Doha Doha
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes

