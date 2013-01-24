From the moment a patient is referred to Radiology to the time her clinical status is known, her care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision is essential. Every person involved plays a critical role in getting it right. And every contributor must be empowered with the right data, technology, and clinical insights to enable that patient’s pathway to precision diagnosis and therapy.
Philips takes a systems view of imaging. Our end-to-end solutions provide consistently high-quality imaging services to clinicians so they can deliver definitive diagnoses, purposeful treatment plans, and more predictable outcomes for patients.
We're with you
Support and solutions to help you care for COVID-19 patients.
Kees Wesdorp, Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis and member of our Executive Committee, discusses how connecting data, technology and people can help meet the heightened need for an efficient, precise diagnostic enterprise.
Based on its revolutionary, fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition lets you experience more productive[1] helium-free MR operations while delivering superb image quality even for challenging patients. Ingenia Ambition performs MRI exams up to 50% faster[2] with Compressed SENSE acceleration for all anatomies in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup.
How do you improve the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization? Discover how Incisive CT can help you meet your most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals.
Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution. With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.
DigitalDiagnost C90 premium DR room is designed to meet the diagnostic imaging needs of the most demanding institutions. It allows you to comfortably see more patients per day, and shorten patient wait time, by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help to allow outstanding patient throughput.
Ultrasound Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment
Pediatric care is evolving. Because advances in pediatric medicine are helping children overcome once-fatal conditions, clinicians are able to shift their focus from just diagnosing acute cases to continuously treating chronic pediatric diseases and managing a variety of complex cases. Philips has developed the ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment; customized to provide quick, confident imaging, this solution uses advanced technology for a non-ionizing, gentler modality tailored to the specific needs of children.
Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis software solution designed to support diagnostic process, follow-up and communication across clinical domains and modalities, through a connected and secure workflow. The solution is a multi-modality and multi-vendor comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions for Radiology. It can scale to fit large scale enterprises, helping to maximize resources by leveraging analytical tools.
Medumo, a Philips company, enables modern communication between care providers and patients. It is your digital liaison to prepare patients for their appointments, help them show up on-time, and follow their care plans. Transform the way you engage and educate your patients across the care continuum.
We work collaboratively with customers to tightly align our innovations with their objectives to deliver meaningful and tangible value. In doing so, we enable our health system partners to achieve the goals of the Quadruple Aim: better outcomes at lower cost, as well as improving patient and staff experience.
2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.