Sleep Apnea Care
Successfully managing

sleep apnea care

OSA in the USA

More than 22 million Americans have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and as many as 80 percent of sleep apnea patients in the U.S. remain undiagnosed.


Successfully managing sleep patients in today’s changing healthcare environment is more challenging and costly than ever. It has become increasingly important to make diagnosing complex sleep conditions more efficient, make therapy easier for patients to live with and make ongoing care more productive and cost-effective.

Recognizing the growing need for new and better solutions, we’ve taken an end-to-end approach to help establish healthier patients and healthier businesses for a changing world.

 

Learn more about our solutions for sleep apnea management.

Sleep apnea therapy

Consumer resources and information

 

Browse Philips full line of sleep therapy products and explore consumer resources.

Examining sleep apnea

Help your patients understand what those who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea live with every night.
Philips Respironics eCatalog

Philips Respironics offers innovative products for sleep and home respiratory care as well as medical education and value-added programs to help you navigate a rapidly changing industry landscape, and in the interest of maximizing both clinical and business success.

 

Medicare DME fee schedule information
This spreadsheet provides Medicare DME fee schedule information, by HCPCS code and by state, for Philips Respironics products. One spreadsheet is for sleep-related items while the other is for all Philips Respironics items. Each lists the floor and ceiling allowables for each item in addition to the state-specific rates.

From diagnosis to compliance

Diagnosing sleep disorders

Effective sleep diagnostic solutions wherever you need them

Pinpoint even the complex sleep disorders efficiently both in-lab and in-home.
 

Establishing effective OSA treatment

Establishing effective sleep apnea therapy

Working closely with customers and their patients, we’re developing sleep apnea therapy solutions that not only achieve clinical efficacy and streamline care, but are designed to be inviting to use night after night so patients can enjoy better days.

 

Sleep Therapy Compliance

Managing sleep apnea therapy compliance for long-term benefit

The need for sleep apnea care solutions that streamline patient management, bring patient and provider closer together, deliver easy access to essential data and empower patients to drive their own compliance are essential. We’re focusing on compliance solutions that are right for today’s climate.
 

Tools to help patients manage their sleep apnea therapy

Enable patients to take a more active role in their sleep apnea therapy.

With DreamMapper, patients may be better able to embrace their sleep therapy by using a mobile and web-based system designed to help them manage OSA.

    Amara Full face mask

    Amara  

    • Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
    • Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
    • Simple design for the right fit
    System One REMstar SE Sleep therapy system

    System One REMstar SE  

    • Entry-level CPAP device for widespread use
    • Compliance features simplify compliance management
    • Heated tube for more flexibility and patient comfort
    EncoreAnywhere Patient data management system

    EncoreAnywhere  

    • Automatic downloads to save time
    • Real-time data access reduces delays
    • My Day page for quick overview
