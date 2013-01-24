Home
Sleep Therapy Compliance
Managing sleep apnea therapy compliance for long-term benefit

The benefits of sleep apnea therapy hinge on each patient’s faithful use of treatment. And with compliance now directly linked to reimbursement, homecare providers are pressured to do more to prove compliance, often at lower reimbursement rates.
 

The need for solutions that streamline patient management, bring patient and provider closer together, deliver easy access to essential data and empower patients to drive their own compliance are essential. We’re focusing on compliance solutions that are right for today’s climate.

 

Get information about how our solutions can help your sleep apnea patients succeed.

“As a rapidly changing Sleep industry raises more questions than ever for homecare providers, our energy is focused on providing customers with new and more meaningful answers.”


John Frank
SVP and General Manager Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care

Technology’s role in sleep apnea care compliance    

engaging sleep apnea patients is best way to achieve compliance

“Healthcare professionals want the best for their patients… mobile health tools like SleepMapper can help with the issue of CPAP adherence…”

 

Mark S. Aloia, PhD

Senior Director, Global Clinical Research, Philips Healthcare

50 percent of sleep apnea patients quit
50% percent of all sleep apnea patients will quit therapy within the first year. Patient self-management solutions like SleepMapper could help more patients stick with therapy.
5 percent of sleep apnea patients order new supplies
On average, only 5% of patients who remain compliant order new supplies when they are eligible. That can mean less than optimal treatment. Solutions like Encore Resupply can help manage and prompt supply replacement.
engaging sleep apnea patients is best way to achieve compliance
Consistently engaging patients is the proven most effective way to drive compliance, yet is often the most difficult task for providers. Solutions like medSage help the care team to maintain patient engagement.

Literature

Patient Education

