    Experience service at your fingerprints


    Reliable and useful insights into the performance of equipment, as well as an accurate maintenance status, are very valuable for hospitals and clinics these days. The Customer Services Portal supports you with organising, planning and managing your maintenance activities and lifecycle management activities online.
    Customer Services Portal demo
    Watch the customer services portal demo and see how to streamline workflow, view contracts and gain detailed reporting.
    Login to the portal anywhere, anytime
    magnifier digital
    Create cases
    Manage cases
    magnifier digital
    Manage products
    magnifier digital
    View reports
    magnifier digital
    View contracts

    Top features

    magnifier digital
    At a quick glance, you can determine a product status by modality, contract, warranty and locations.
    touch image
    Easily enter new work orders and track current and historical data.
    twenty-four hours
    24/7 access to reports, contract details, and your inventory. New cases can also be easily entered after working hours.

    Powerful benefits

    Powerful features

    Continuously improving
    Continuous improvement
    Improvements to contract details, visibility to pool of parts and labor, and search enhancements
    Streamline workflow
    Streamline workflow
    Centralized visibility into your assets details helps to streamline your workflow
    Comprehensive reporting
    Comprehensive reporting
    Streamline workflow with better decision-making with tools to build view and download reports
    Convenient access
    Convenient access
    Now you can manage your Philips healthcare equipment and informatics software in one place
    Total service case management
    Total service case management
    Create new service cases, check the status of existing cases and view all service activities at a glance
    View your contracts
    View your contracts
    All your contracts, all in one place with up to the minute details
    Always there, always on
    Understanding your needs, designed for you
    Based on customer feedback each release of the Customer Services Portal delivers opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity
    Understanding your needs, designed for you
    Always there, always on
    Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or order service for one that's not

    Why choose the Customer Services Portal?

    Customer testimonial: Erik Dupont

    Erik Dupont

     

    Erik Dupont, Medical physicist at Zeeland University Hospital, uses Customer Services Portal to drive operational efficiency, predict lifetime of equipment and reduce downtime at the same time.

     

    Watch video

    The Portal is a tool that extends the communication with Philips. We see it as a tool to get rid of time wasting procedures. It improves the information flow and it helps getting data from service."

    - Erik Dupont, Medical Physicist, Zeeland University Hospital, Denmark

    Frequently Asked Questions 

    What is the Philips Customer Services Portal?

    Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging.  Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.

     

    Always there, always on

    Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.


    The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.

     

    Understanding your needs, designed for you

    To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.

    The Customer Services Portal structure

    Since your Healthcare facility can consist of multiple locations, departments etc., Philips Healthcare creates Accounts in its Event Management System to group the assets (medical devices).

    To make sure all dedicated accounts are visible in the Customer Services Portal for our customer we have created a Parent account to which these related accounts are assigned.

     

    If an asset, service case or service contract is not visible or information is not accurate displayed in the Customer Services Portal, please contact your local Philips Customer Services Portal contact.

    Types of user accounts

    There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:

     

    • Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.

    • Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts. 

    Which browsers are supported?
    Browser
    Version
    Internet Explorer
    9 or higher
    Google Chrome
    All
    Firefox
    All
    Glossary
    Terminology
    Description
    Asset Description
    Philips internal asset description
    Asset ID
    Philips internal asset number
    Case - Priority
    1 - Critical Need
    2 - System Down
    3 - System Restricted
    4 - Intermittent problem
    5 - Scheduled Activity
    Case activity -Type
    Problem Reported by customer
    Safety Question
    T2 Activities
    External Remarks
    Case Number
    Philips internal case number
    Case Origin

    Phone: case reported via Philips Customer Care center by phone

    Web: cases reported via Customer Services Portal
    Case Status

    New: Case is logged.  

    In Process: Philips Service Engineer is handling the case

    Fixed: Reported issue has been solved.

    Closed: Case is closed and archived.

    Custom Asset Name
    Customized asset name entered by Customer Portal Manager
    Event Type
    Corrective Maintenance
    Preventative Maintenance
    Field Change Order
    Installation
    Application Support
    Customer Information
    Contractual Upgrade
    Expiration Status (Contracts)

    Green: >90 days from today

    Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today

    Red: <30 days from today
    Functional Location Description
    Physical location of the device/asset as per Philips install base records
    Install Date
    Installation date as per Philips install base records
    Line Item Description
    Description of the Philips contract
    Line Item Number
    Entitlements number from Philips Contract Number associated to this asset
    PO
    Purchase Order
    Product Modality
    Group of Product family such as:
    MR: Magnetic Resonance
    US: Ultrasound,
    CT: Computed Tomography
    IXR: Interventional X-Ray
    Report Closure Date
    Closure date reported by Philips Service Engineer
    SAP SWO
    Internal Philips SAP reference number
    Serial Number
    Serial Number of the Asset
    Service Contract
    Philips Service Contract Number
    Service Performance & Quality Report
    If entitled for your asset, you're able to download the Service Performance and Quality Report for this asset
    Service Type
    Onsite
    Remote
    Bench repair
    Parts Only
    Sub-contractor service
    Ship To
    Account to which the contract has been sold to
    Status
    Active, Inactive, …
    Technical ID (Tech ID)
    Philips internal technical ID
    UDI
    Unique Device Identifier
    Why are you launching a new portal? How does it benefit me?
    Philips is in the process of implementing a new state-of-the-art IT platform. As this new platform is vastly different from the old platform, the old CS portal had to ​be replaced. One of the major benefits of the new portal is that we use state-of-the-art technology that allows us to develop and release new features at a faster pace than before.
    Where do I find my previous Service Cases? The ones prior to Philips’ change in the Event Management System?

    If you navigate to your Installed Product detail page, you will see in the related Cases tab that a button called “Historical Cases” is visible. This will allow you to see all historical cases from our previous Event Management System.



    What does the button ‘Historical Cases’ in the case list mean?
    "The 'Historical Cases' button can be used to view the cases closed before the Philips Customer Service organization moved from their legacy platform to the new ServiceMax platform. These dates are market (/country) dependent.
    Region
    Market (Countries)
    Date
    Asia
    Australia / New Zealand
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    Indonesia
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    Malaysia
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    Philippines
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    Singapore
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    ​South Korea
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    ​Thailand
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Asia
    Vietnam 
    October 1st 2018​​​
    EMEA
    Africa
    No historic data available
    EMEA
    Central Eastern Europe
    No historic data available
    EMEA
    France
    October 1st 2018​​​
    EMEA
    Middle East and Turkey
    No historic data available
    EMEA
    UKI (UK and Ireland)
    October 1st 2018​​​
    Where can I find the customer facing documents (CSRs and PSRs) for historical cases?
    Unfortunately, the new Customer Services Portal does yet not have the functionality in place for historical cases to download the CFDs nor have the ability to receive them via an e-mail (like in the previous CS Portal). In case you have a need for these CFDs, please request them via your local Philips Customer Services representative.
    Installed Product, Asset, Contract Lines, Contracts, Incidents, Preventative Maintenance…. why do I see new terminology and how does this correlate?

    Although we try to minimize the impact to our users, the implementation of a new IT platform and adherence to business standards does mean that new terminology is being introduced (good examples are the customer-facing documents like the CSRs (Customer Service Receipts) that have a new look and feel and have different terminology as well).

     

    The list below provides insights on these

    Previous Portal
    New Portal
    Asset
    Installed Product
    Corrective Maintenance
    Incident
    Previous Portal
    Predictive / Preventative Maintenance
    Contract Line Item
    Contract
    Contract
    Contract Header
    What does SLCP stand for?

    SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers. 

     

    Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.

    What are ‘Strategic Items’?
    Strategic items are those items in our installed base that typically have a contract coverage relevance. At this moment in time the CS portal shows Ultrasound transducers.
    Do the 1EMS CS Portal and the SMx CS Portal have different URLs?
    No, both CS portals can be accessed using the same URLs.
    How long are the Activation and Password Reset mails active?
    The 'Login and create password'/'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receiving the mail. Once expired, a password reset request must be submitted (see respective mail for contact details).
    What is the policy around passwords?

    A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:

    • Number
    • Special character
    • Lower case character
    • Upper case character
    As I did not login for some time I had to request a password reset. Now I still cannot access my account... what happened?
    In order to reduce the risk of owning unused licenses, the portal automatically deactivates user accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days. With this deactivation, the account assignment is also removed, which is why a user would experience the portal without any data. Please contact your local portal help desk to re-assign your account.
    I see accounts in the account list that I don't recognize... what happened?
    In the CS Portal, installed products are linked to accounts (the owner) with a location. In addition, contracts and warranties are also linked to the installed products. As it is possible that a contract and/or warranty is associated with an account other than the account of the installed product, these (other) accounts are shown as well. An example could be a CT scanner that is owned by account 'A' but the service contract is with account 'B'. In this case, the portal will show both accounts.
    Can I log into the old and the new portal using the same user-id?
    No you can't. Although it is possible to access both the old and the new CS portal, this can only be done using two different user-ids (you can, however, use the same URL for both portals). Keep in mind though that in the old CS portal you will not be able to create cases. Also, as soon as the new CS portal goes live in your country, neither installed product data (the assets), nor contracts nor cases will be updated in the old CS portal.
    Is the CS Portal compatible with all browsers?
    The CS Portal uses SalesForce ​Lightning technology and as such is not compatible with all browsers. As compatibility may change over time, we recommend checking the internet for the latest compatibility information. Using your search engine of choice, search for "supported browsers for salesforce lightning experience".
    Which roles exists and what is the difference from an authorization perspective?
    Like the old CS Portal, the new CS portal recognizes 3 roles, each with different capabilities as shown in overview below.
    Role
    Create Cases
    C​​reate/Manage User
    Maintain IP Custom Details*
    Viewer
    No
    No
    No
    User
    Yes
    No
    No
    Manager
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    *The IP Custom Details contain the customer's description of a piece of equipment, reference number and location (Installed Product).
    I am unable to open the CFDs from the CS Portal. What should I do?
    It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com
    When I try to download multiple CFDs, they simply open up in multiple tabs rather than download to my computer. What should I do?
    This issue probably occurred due to a setting in your (Chrome) Browser. Please follow the steps in attached document below to resolve the issue.
    Where can I find case details from cases created/closed in the legacy system?
    These historical cases are not available via the generic case lists. They can be accessed via the 'Historical Cases' button of the Installed Product details pages.

