Partnering to build integrated oncology solutions

A comprehensive approach

Philips recognizes that oncology care requires integrated approaches across patient pathways. From diagnosis and staging, to treatment decision, to therapy planning and follow-up, Philips is addressing challenges in cancer care by providing solutions across the entire care delivery pathway.

Oncology portfolio segments

  • Disease Management Solutions

  • Oncology Informatics

    Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine enables the implementation and scaling of a precision medicine program. Our suite of products integrates phenotypes, genomics, proteomics, and bioinformatics together to expand the results into clinical practice.

  • Digital Pathology

    Meet the challenges of today’s busy pathology lab with a digital pathology solution that helps to increase workflow efficiencies, speed up consults and uncover new insights. Find out more here.

  • Radiation Oncology

    Philips offers a proven portfolio of dedicated radiotherapy solutions that span diagnostic imaging to treatment planning. Discover more here.

Bringing Radiology and Urology together like never before

Philips comprehensive prostate care solution extends the power of MRI beyond Radiology to help add clinical efficiency and enhanced collaboration across the care pathway. DynaCAD Prostate’s advanced post-processing and automated PI-RADS® reporting provides the critical diagnostics information for a fusion targeted biopsy with UroNav using real-time ultrasound guidance.
Encompass the expertise of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through Philips Oncology Pathways

Philips Oncology Pathways, powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, delivers high-quality, evidence-based treatment paths and can serve as an important tool in improving care quality and reducing costs. Based on the captured patient information, the clinical user is able to navigate through the branches of the pathways to make clinical decisions and provide a treatment plan recommendation including clinical trials.
Empowering Pathologists with Digital & Computational Pathology

Philips Digital & Computational Pathology aims to reduce the pressure on pathologists by streamlining workflow, sharpening diagnostic processes, facilitating partnership, and enabling collaboration regardless of location. Enhancing the patient experience and supporting personalized treatment options, the Digital & Computational Pathology Solutions works to bring precision medicine to your clinical practice.
Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions: the confident path to treatment

Philips offers a proven portfolio of dedicated radiotherapy solutions that span diagnostic imaging to treatment planning. By integrating tools, systems, and software, we help you to improve patient care, accelerate time to treatment, enhance patient satisfaction, while maximizing the value of your investment.
PI-RADS® is a registered trademark of The American College of Radiology.
