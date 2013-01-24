How do we balance radiologist workload and provide continuity of care?





Intelligent algorithms that automatically determine the best match can help deliver the right case to the right radiologist, based on their area of expertise, availability and current workload, including for academic and research institutions.



The ability to index multiple archives stored on disparate servers to automatically deliver the most urgent studies to the most qualified available radiologists can expedite reading and reporting so that appropriate treatment can be given as quickly as possible. This helps with balancing workload among radiologists, allowing the most relevant cases to be read first by the appropriate available subspecialist. It also helps with continuity of care since, when possible, the case can be routed to the radiologist who has already reviewed the prior exams for a given patient.

