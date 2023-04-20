Search terms

Philips at Euroanaesthesia 2024

24-27 May 2024,
ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Am Messesee, 81829 Munich Germany

Our Philips programme during Euroanaesthesia 2024 is shaping up and we are excited to share it with you. From hands-on demos with our latest innovations, to symposia with global clinical leaders and subject matter experts, and live interactive experiences, let's work together. Insights in rhythm with you.

Anesthesiologist looking at monitor

Product demo

Visual Patient Avatar

Visual Patient Avatar, used alongside conventional vital signs visualizations, is designed to help:

  • Improve users' situational awareness and may reduce stress1
  • Elevate clinical confidence1
  • Improve anesthesia providers' perceptive performance under distraction and reduced perceived workload2

Visit our booth in the ICM Foyer to learn more about Visual Patient Avatar and other clinical decision support solutions from Philips.

25-27 May 2024

08:00 – 18.00 (CET)

Booth #FEG C04 ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Germany

Registration not required

Lunch symposium schedule

Symposium

Have we forgotten about blood flow?

How to Measure and Optimize Cardiac Output During Surgery.

Sunday 26 May 2024

12:30 – 13.30 (CET)

Room 14A, ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Germany

Registration not required

Detailed innovation suite schedule

Visit our

Philips Innovation Suite

Join our interesting interactive programme of key opinion leading clinicians and subject matter experts speaking about innovative solutions in an enclosed seating area within the exhibition space.

25-27 May 2024

Saturday 25 May 2024 10:00 – 18:00 (CET)

Sunday    26 May 2024 09:00 – 18:00 (CET)

Monday  27 May 2024 09:00 – 16:00 (CET)

Booth #B0 L02, ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Germany

Registration not required

Spacebuzz postcard with QR code

Sustainability experience

When your perspective changes, everything changes.

Take a ride with Philips and Spacebuzz and experience what astronauts call the “overview effect” showing our planet and the impact we have.

25-27 May 2024

08:00 – 18.30 (CET)

West entrance, ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Germany

Registration via QR code (right) or at the Philips booth or the ESAIC booth

Sustainable healthcare image

ESAIC

Guided Tour –Environmental sustainability in perioperative care.

With Dr Patricio González-Pizarro (Madrid, Spain), the tour will focus on Environmental sustainability in perioperative care with participating companies Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi and Philips. Healthcare sector contributes to 5.2% of global greenhouse emissions annually. These emissions come from a wide variety of sources: inhaled anaesthetic agents contribute to 3% of the total emissions from the healthcare sector. In addition, up to 4.2% of a nation’s waste generation may be attributable to healthcare, and operating rooms produce approximately 20% of all waste in a hospital. The field of anaesthesiology and intensive care has an important role to play in helping countries decrease the carbon footprint of their health systems and protect the future environmental sustainability healthcare.

Sunday 26 May 2024

14:30 – 15:30 (CET)

ESAIC Booth, ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Germany

 

Congress attendees can register via your MyESAIC account (need to register, or be registered for the Euroanaesthesia 2024 Congress) 

Registration and details

Featured products at Euroanaesthesia 2024

    IntelliVue MX850

    IntelliVue MX850

    The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.

    866470
    View product
    Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

    Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)  

    PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime, track performance, and lower operations expenses.

    NOCTN171
    View product
Footnotes
 

1 Tscholl DW, Handschin L, Neubauer P, et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professionals. British Journal of Anaesthesia. 2018;121(3):662-671. doi: 10.1016/j.bja.2018.04.024

2 Pfarr J, Ganter MT, Spahn DR, et al. Effects of a standardized distraction on caregivers’ perceptive performance with avatar-based and conventional patient monitoring: a multicenter comparative study. Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing.2020;34:1369-1378. doi.org/10.1007/s10877-019-00429-2

