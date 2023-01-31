Another benefit of an as-a-Service model approach is that it enables CFOs to be more strategic about the investments they make—and who they choose as a partner—when it comes to enterprise technology systems. By design, a full as-a-service agreement provides more insights into value being delivered to a health system by linking how technology is used by staff and how it impacts the quality of patient care. In contrast, with self-managed technology, valuable metrics are often not even collected, let alone monitored or analyzed for patterns and interdependencies that may affect efficiency or cost-effectiveness.

Without the right data insights, it’s hard for CFOs to make an informed decision on strategic investments. For example, CFOs can evaluate telemetry monitor data for length-of-stay (LOS) metrics that tie to occupancy rates and revenue. If a health system can’t safely shorten LOS, the resulting inability to accept new patients may impact revenue opportunities. Without the data insights and analysis (as to why this is happening), the variability and root cause of microlevel issues (such as patient acuity levels compared to occupancy rates) go undetected and persist into macro-level problems (such as LOS reimbursement or revenue growth).

CFOs can delve into the data on their own but it’s time consuming, resource intensive, and costly. When health systems have an as-a-service-model approach to systems, the technology partner, instead of their own internal staff resources, is looking at all this data. And a partner can look across customers to bring additional insight and best-practice expertise on how a health system can mature its in-system use. In this way, deriving meaningful actions on those insights is more easily achieved and it can increase the value the health system realizes for the investment made.