Technology upgrades, on time and on budget



Professor Eliseo Vañó Galván, MD, and his colleagues at HNSR Madrid have had a keen interest in keeping their Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia 1.5T and Achieva 1.5T MRI systems at the cutting edge. Regularly upgrading their Philips MRI hardware and software allows them to continually offer the most current diagnostic and operational capabilities.



“When we make an important investment such as the acquisition of a new MRI system, we want to make sure that it will continuously be updated,” Dr. Vañó says. “For us, the most important thing is the quality of the service we provide to patients and referrers. Having the latest technology certainly helps us to do so, but it was consistently a challenge to plan for annual upgrades and predict their costs.”



This difficulty in forecasting costs of periodic upgrades and newly released innovations for MRI makes precise budgeting and investment planning immensely difficult for the department and for the hospital. “This issue caused a lot of distress in the past,” he adds.