Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute Experience with SmartSpeed

By Philips Featuring Constantino Peña, MD, Carlos Avila and Yi Xia Aug 23, 2023 ∙ 19.03 min
[00.10] ∙ Introduction to MCVI and the main MR Imaging Pain Points [02.42] ∙ Experience and clinical cases with Compressed SENSE [05.00] ∙ Experience and clinical cases with SmartSpeed [10.41] ∙ Q&A
[00.10] ∙ Introduction to MCVI and the main MR Imaging Pain Points
[02.42] ∙ Experience and clinical cases with Compressed SENSE
[05.00] ∙ Experience and clinical cases with SmartSpeed
[10.41] ∙ Q&A
Explore the cutting-edge advancements in medical imaging by tapping into the learnings of industry experts with Philips SmartSpeed. Watch this webinar to get insights from Dr. Constantino Peña and Carlos Avila from the Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute on how they delve into the capabilities of SmartSpeed and into a transformative era of AI-driven medical imaging for faster speed and higher resolution.1
“Typically in a 3T magnet it would take about 8 minutes to acquire these type of images (3D isotropic acquisitions), but using SmartSpeed we are now able to acquire these images in about 2 and a half minutes.”
Medical Director of Vascular Imaging, Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute
Clinical Specialist, Cardiac MRI department, Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute
Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships
[1] Compared to SENSE
