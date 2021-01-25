Home
Unlocking insights to create innovations that matter

Creating the shortest path to the best care.

From affordable ultrasounds for developing world populations to a digital health platform that collects and analyzes patients’ real-time health information, our approach to innovation always puts your needs first.

It starts with an understanding of your world—knowing the challenges you face and where changes in healthcare and technology impact your ability to deliver high quality patient care.

The combination of our own original thinking, with critical input from patients and providers, serves as the foundation to create innovations that really matter.
We ask providers and patients what really matters to them—what could make a meaningful impact in their lives and work—to make sure our solutions are meeting a real need.
Whether we are creating an easier-to-use ultrasound, making a patient monitor interface more intuitive, or providing clinical insights that help a radiologist arrive at a more confident diagnosis faster, our solutions are designed to help make your care delivery more efficient and effective.
Understanding where healthcare is going is crucial to making smart decisions today. We look at the big picture to spot trends and uncover insights that inform our work and support your goals.
