The future of healthcare technology and innovation

Dr. Gupta says efficiency is a top priority for healthcare organizations, especially with staff shortages and narrow margins. Technology, such as telehealth and automation, is being utilized to address these challenges. Telehealth allows healthcare providers to do more with fewer staff members, while automation tools streamline workflows and free up time for care teams to focus on patients. Interoperability is essential in large healthcare systems, ensuring that data from different informatics systems can be easily shared and accessed at the point of care. AI is also being used to improve efficiency, such as automating report generation or annotating images.