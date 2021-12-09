Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound Extend your team without expanding it Remote access with diagnostic confidence

Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device¹ allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols.¹ Now your team can finally be in multiple places at once, allowing you to enhance patient and staff experiences, improve workflow efficiencies and drive better outcomes.