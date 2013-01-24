Home
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite Pathology case viewer

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite

Pathology case viewer

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to get pathologists through cases as fast as possible, and having easy access to information and resources to enable better informed decision making.

Features
Real-time collaboration
Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Intuitive ease-of-use
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
Smart workflow management
Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.

